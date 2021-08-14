Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,025,100.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

PFSI stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

