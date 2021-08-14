Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 99,693 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 502,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

