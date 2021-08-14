Insider Selling: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells 27,882 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 2,175 ($28.42) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,883.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 46.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

