Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 109,647 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $165,151.68.

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

HGEN stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $999.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

