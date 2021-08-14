Insider Selling: Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.75. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.