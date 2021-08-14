Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 906 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:ATH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.48. 704,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.25. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
