Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 906 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.48. 704,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.25. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.