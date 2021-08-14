Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad M. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

