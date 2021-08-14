Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Buys 16,850 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELAN stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after buying an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

