Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $30,277.80 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $354,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

