Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $30,277.80 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE AAT opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $354,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
