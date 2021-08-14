Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.