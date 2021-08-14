Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Up 2,754.8% in July

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, an increase of 2,754.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Inner Spirit stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Inner Spirit has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.
Inner Spirit Company Profile
