Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Up 2,754.8% in July

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, an increase of 2,754.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Inner Spirit stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Inner Spirit has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

Inner Spirit Company Profile

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 80 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

