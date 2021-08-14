ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.25 ($14.42).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

