Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

IDEXY stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.22.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.