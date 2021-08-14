Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) is one of 869 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Indaptus Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Indaptus Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors 4902 18288 39927 773 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -$14.13 million -0.51 Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.58

Indaptus Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics. Indaptus Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -96.37% -68.87% Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Volatility and Risk

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics rivals beat Indaptus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

