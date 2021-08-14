IMV’s (IMV) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

