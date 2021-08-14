ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

