ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Announces Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.
Shares of ICCC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.63. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20.
ImmuCell Company Profile
