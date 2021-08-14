ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Announces Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Shares of ICCC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.63. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

