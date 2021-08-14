Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMGO. Cowen assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

IMGO stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

