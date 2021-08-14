iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. iHeartMedia reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

