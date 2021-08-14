IGM Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $439,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

