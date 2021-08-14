IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 161 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

