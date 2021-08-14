IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

MCO opened at $380.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

