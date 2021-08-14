IFP Advisors Inc Has $625,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

