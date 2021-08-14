IFP Advisors Inc Has $534,000 Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 1,676.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

