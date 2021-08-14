IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IDBA traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.82. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $234.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA
