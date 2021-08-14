IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.82. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $234.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.