IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

