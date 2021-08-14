Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 42.40% and a negative net margin of 108.47%.
Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 140,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
About Ideal Power
Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.