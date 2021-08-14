Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 42.40% and a negative net margin of 108.47%.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 140,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

