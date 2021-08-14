ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.42

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 361571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth $363,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 38,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth $14,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

