HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,251 shares of company stock worth $8,725,430. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.