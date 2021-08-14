Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

