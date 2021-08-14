Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.38. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 31,313 shares.

HNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

