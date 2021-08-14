H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 314 ($4.10), with a volume of 28981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.15).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of £125.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

