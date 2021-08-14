Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $948.80

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 948.80 ($12.40) and last traded at GBX 943.80 ($12.33), with a volume of 50422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 943 ($12.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 857.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

