Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Howard Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBMD. Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.