Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.