Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Sells $2,488,341.52 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HON stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.30.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
