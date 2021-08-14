Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Sells $2,488,341.52 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HON stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

