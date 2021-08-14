Honest 24-Hour Volume Tops $116,260.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $116,260.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,312.24 or 1.00027740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00874100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

