Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of HLLY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
Holley Company Profile
