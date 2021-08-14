Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells $280,902.18 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
