Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells $280,902.18 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

