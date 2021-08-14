Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

HILS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities raised Hill & Smith to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.40. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,842 ($24.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,555.32.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.