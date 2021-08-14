Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,844. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

