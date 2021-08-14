Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HENKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

