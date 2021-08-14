Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 407.0% in July

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 407.0% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

