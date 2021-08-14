Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €115.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

