Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

