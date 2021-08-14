Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

