Head-To-Head Survey: Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empower and Lear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Lear $17.05 billion 0.60 $158.50 million $5.33 31.93

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Empower.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Empower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empower and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empower N/A N/A N/A Lear 3.73% 17.71% 6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Empower and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lear 0 4 12 0 2.75

Empower currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.90%. Lear has a consensus target price of $200.15, indicating a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Empower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Empower is more favorable than Lear.

Summary

Lear beats Empower on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

