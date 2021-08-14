Head-To-Head Review: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) & Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Equillium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Equillium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.42%. Equillium has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Equillium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equillium is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Equillium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $22.81 million 103.52 -$227.01 million ($3.23) -8.99 Equillium N/A N/A -$29.81 million ($1.46) -4.16

Equillium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Equillium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -617.78% -39.41% -35.69% Equillium N/A -45.74% -37.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equillium beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

