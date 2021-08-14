Head-To-Head Contrast: Ecovyst (ECVT) & The Competition

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ecovyst to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ecovyst and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecovyst Competitors 242 1034 1321 43 2.44

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Ecovyst’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.21% 3.71% Ecovyst Competitors -8.49% 15.92% 4.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s peers have a beta of -0.53, indicating that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 12.91 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -6.32

Ecovyst’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ecovyst peers beat Ecovyst on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

