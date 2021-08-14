Head-To-Head Analysis: SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

This table compares Altair Engineering and SEMrush’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.59 -$10.50 million $0.08 901.38 SEMrush $124.88 million 23.65 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

SEMrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -1.10% 4.74% 2.24% SEMrush N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altair Engineering and SEMrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71 SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. SEMrush has a consensus target price of $20.92, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Altair Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than SEMrush.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats SEMrush on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.